Hays County reports 155 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported a record high 155 new COVID-19 cases, and saw 55 additional recoveries Tuesday.

Hays County has now reported four of its largest single-day increases in the last eight days. There are currently 766 active cases and there have been 1,093 total since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

“With Hays County cases increasing daily, it’s important to remember that we are still in a global pandemic,” county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said in a statement.

With the 55 newly recovered residents, there have been 322 total recoveries. The county also reported an additional hospitalization Tuesday, marking 15 current hospitalizations and 47 total hospitalizations.

The local health department has received 5,065 negative tests and is awaiting results of 84 tests.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

Cases in San Marcos continue to climb with an additional 108 cases reported Tuesday. San Marcos currently has 496 active cases and has had 589 total cases.

Kyle had 31 new cases reported, increasing its active case count to 178 and total cases to 341.

Buda added 12 new cases Tuesday, and has had 110 total cases, including 70 active cases.

Wimberley reported two additional cases, raising its total case count to 18 and currently has nine active cases. Neiderwald tallied two new cases Tuesday, and has had six total cases and has four active cases.

Dripping Springs has amassed 10 total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County has had 11 total cases, including six active cases. Driftwood has had five total cases. Bear Creek, Uhland and Maxwell have each had one case.

The 20-29 age group continues to see the largest increase in COVID-19 cases with 92 new cases reported Tuesday. Five-hundred-sixty-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are in the 20-29 age range. One-hundred-fifty-four are between 30-39 years old. One-hundred-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. One-hundred-four residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-eight patients are 60-69 years old, 53 are between 10-19 years old, 27 are 70-79 years old, 17 are 9 years old or younger and 15 are 80 and older.

Five-hundred-eighty-seven females and 506 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 42.3% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 30.8% are not specified and 26.9% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 59.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 37.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 93,206 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 2,029 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 60,681 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.