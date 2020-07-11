Hays County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Editor’s note: The Hays County Local Health Department did not release a full report Saturday. Up-to-date information on cases per city and demographics is not available at this time.

Hays County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

There are currently 2,868 active coronavirus cases and there have been 3,543 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 10,718 negative COVID-19 tests and is awaiting results from 51 tests.

There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized in the county by the disease and there have been 69 total hospitalizations.

According to the local health department, 655 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

The county stated that a full breakdown of cases per city and a demographic breakdown will be provided in Monday’s update.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a record 10,351 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. According to the DSHS that 250,462 Texans have been diagnosed with the disease there have been 3,112 fatalities and there have been an estimated 127,880 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,083 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

This story has been updated since its first publication.

