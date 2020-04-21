Hays County reports 5 new virus cases, raising total to 140

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total 140.

Hays County currently has 81 active cases of the coronavirus. Negative test results have now been received for 787 persons. The county has 17 pending tests. Fifty-eight county residents have recovered from the disease.

Fourteen patients have been hospitalized because of the virus, including four current hospitalizations. One county resident — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative — has died from COVID-19, which was reported on April 13.

Kyle has had 60 total cases and 37 active cases. San Marcos has had 43 total cases, including 24 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has four active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases and has one active case, while Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the disease had traveled before becoming sick, while 130 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-four residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-three patients are between 30-39 years old. Twenty-one people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-one residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fourteen patients are 60-69 years old, seven are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, four are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Eighty-five females and 55 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 20,196 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 517 have died because of the disease. The DSHS estimates that 6,486 Texans have made a recovery.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.