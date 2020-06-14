Hays County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, no new hospitalizations Sunday

Editor’s note: While the Daily Record would like to provide additional context regarding Sunday’s additional COVID-19 cases, we are unable to do so as Hays County did not provide a full update.

Hays County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total count to 869.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported that there were no additional hospitalizations on Sunday. The county reported two hospitalizations Saturday, increasing the total hospitalizations to 45.

Over the last seven days, Hays County has reported an additional 471 coronavirus cases.

The county stated that it would update specific information including cities, age, gender and ethnicity in Monday’s full report because of the sheer volume of cases added over the weekend.

On Friday, the county provided the following information regarding cities, age, gender and ethnicity:

“Two-hundred-eighty-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 fall into the 20-29 age range.

One-hundred-seven patients are between 30-39 years old. Eighty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Seventy-eight people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Forty patients are 60-69 years old, 29 are between 10-19 years old, 24 are 70-79 years old, 15 are 80 and older and 12 are 9 years old or younger.

Three-hundred-seventy females and 303 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 50.8% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 33.1% are non-Hispanic and 16% are not specified.

By race, 70.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are black and 1% are Asian.”

