Hays County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional recoveries.

There are now 2,233 active cases and there have been 2,661 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

“The best way to slow down the current surge in cases is for all Hays County residents to work together,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “We strongly recommend these simple yet effective techniques — wearing masks, staying distanced and washing our hands often — to help our community.”

With four additional recoveries, 422 county residents have recovered from the disease. The local health department reports that 19 county residents are currently hospitalized by the virus and there have been 62 total.

The county has received 7,080 negative tests and is awaiting results of 73 tests.

Hays County has had six reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

San Marcos currently has 1,425 active cases and has had 1,544 total. Kyle has 501 active cases and has had 713 total. Buda has recorded 272 total cases and currently has 211 active cases.

Wimberley has tallied 36 total cases, including 25 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 34 total cases and has 25 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 15 active cases and has had 25 total cases.

Driftwood has recorded 13 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had 10 total cases and has eight active cases. Maxwell has six total active cases. Uhland has amassed three total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca and Mountain Creek both have two active cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

According to the local health department, 1,379 females and 1,282 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the county, 41.3% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have an unspecified ethnicity, while 39.1% are Hispanic and 19.6% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45.9% are unknown or not specified, 1.4% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 153,011 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 2,403 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 81,335 Texans have recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

TXST confirms unspecified amount of cases, no clusters found in offices

Texas State University confirmed that there have been COVID-19 cases found at the university among students, faculty and staff. The university, however, did not disclose an amount of cases it has had on campus.

According to a statement, Texas State said each case has been investigated by a team of medical professionals from its Student Health Center. The investigation consists of interviewing the positive person and determining the source of infection, the university stated. According to its investigations, Texas State found that in all reported cases the individuals were exposed to the coronavirus through contact with a positive family member, friend or another individual not on the university campus.

Texas State stated that its investigations have not found any clusters of related COVID-19 positive cases in its offices or departments.

"Texas State University is actively reducing COVID-19 spread by requiring everyone on our campuses to wear a cloth face covering indoors and outdoors unless alone, limiting occupancy in spaces to facilitate physical distancing, and promoting frequent hand washing and use of sanitizer," the university said in a statement. "According to the latest scientific data, cloth face coverings reduce the spread of COVID-19 significantly and make transmission much less likely.

Texas State stated that by law the university will maintain the confidentiality and privacy of individuals who report a positive COVID-19 test.