Hays County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional recoveries on Friday.

There are now 2,835 active cases and there have been 3,501 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

With the 49 newly announced recoveries, 655 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized by the disease and there have been 69 total.

Hays County has reported 11 COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county.

The local health department has received 10,619 negative tests and is awaiting results of 63 tests.

San Marcos has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,637 active cases and 1,932 total cases.

Kyle now has 716 active cases and has had 966 total. Buda has recorded 411 total cases and currently has 330 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 55 total cases and has 46 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 54 total cases, including 42 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 22 active cases and has had 32 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 20 total cases and has 18 active cases. Niederwald has had 11 total cases and has eight active cases.

Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Uhland has had six total cases and has five active cases. Mountain City has had four total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has had two total cases. Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 1,627. Five-hundred-sixty-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Three-hundred-eighty-seven people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Two-hundred-ninety-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-thirty county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 10-19 years old, 174 are 60-69 years old, 79 are 70-79 years old, 102 are 9 years old or younger and 43 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,818 females and 1,683 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the county’s ethnic breakdown, 43.2 % of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 38.8% are Hispanic and 18% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 46.1% are unknown or not specified, 1.1% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 9,765 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The DSHS reported that 240,111 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 3,013 fatalities and there have been an estimated 122,996 Texans who have recovered from the disease. There are currently 10,002 Texans hospitalized by the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.