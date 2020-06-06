UPDATE: Hays County Sheriff’s Office finds missing teen

Update (11:22 a.m.): The Hays County Sheriff's Office reported that Mason Moreno was found Saturday uninjured and safe.

Original post: The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen in Wimberley.

The HSCO is looking for Mason Moreno, 18, who exited a vehicle driven by his mother and ran down a hill toward a wooded area near the 900 block of FM 3237 on Friday. Moreno suffers from a medical condition that requires medication which he is currently without, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moreno is described as an 18-year-old male, approximately 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Moreno was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black pocket on the left breast, block shorts and tennis shoes. He doesn’t have his cell phone on him and had nothing else with him when he left his mother’s vehicle, the HSCO said.

Officials said a person fitting Moreno’s description was seen near the Wimberley HEB and by Wimberley High School at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who has seen Moreno or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact crime stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or information can be submitted online at the tip line: P3tips.com.