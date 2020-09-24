Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Tyler Joseph Pendergrass

Hays County Sheriff’s Office searching for possible suicidal county employee

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:15pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a county employee who is believed to be suicidal. 

Tyler Joseph Pendergrass, 35, was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys cap. The sheriff’s office said Pendergrass a Hays County Transportation employee who was last seen leaving his workplace in San Marcos at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, driving a county vehicle described as a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with Texas exempt plate 1043394. 

The vehicle has Hays County Transportation decals on the door. Pendergrass may be in the Lockhart area, the sheriff’s office said. 

HCSO is asking anyone who sees Pendergrass or the vehicle he is driving to call 911 and report his location to dispatch. 
 

