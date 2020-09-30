Hays County tallies 100 COVID-19 recoveries, 14 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 100 recoveries from COVID-19, 14 new lab-confirmed tests and one hospital discharge on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,370 active coronavirus cases — 86 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 5,940 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 414 active cases over the last 21 days — a 31-case decrease since Tuesday.

There are currently eight county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 344 total hospitalizations following the hospital discharge reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

With the 100 newly reported recoveries, 4,515 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 26,790 negative tests and there have been 32,730 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 371 active cases — 52 less than Tuesday — and has had 3,008 total cases as of Wednesday.

Kyle now has 653 active cases and has had 1,765 total. Buda has recorded 784 total cases and currently has 233 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 101 total cases and has 53 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 98 total cases, including 16 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 15 active cases and has had 62 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 39 total cases and has 12 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has seven active cases. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,245 total cases tallied as of Wednesday.

Nine-hundred-fifty-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-two people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-sixty-nine residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-forty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 338 are 60-69 years old, 198 are 70-79 years old, 198 are 9 years old or younger and 105 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,103 females and 2,837 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that there have now been 748,967 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 15,711 fatalities and there are 3,344 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 664,883 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 636 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 595 among students and 41 among faculty and staff — as of press time Wednesday

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD plans to bring some students back to in-person learning on Oct. 5, the district is reporting one total active case among staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.