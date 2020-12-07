Hays County tallies 168 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 168 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, eight hospital discharges and four hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

There are currently 882 active coronavirus cases — a 97-case increase since Friday — and there have been 7,812 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,236 active cases over the last 21 days — a 123-case increase since Friday. The county reported that there have been 923 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 7.

There are currently 11 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 449 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 6,824 residents recover from the disease as of Monday.

There have been 106 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries.

The local health department has received 55,703 negative tests and there have been 63,515 tests administered in Hays County.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider stated that COVID-19 remains “very active” in Hays County.

“As we head into the Christmas holiday season, it’s more important than ever to continue washing your hands, wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when possible,” Schneider said. “By doing these things, we can work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the people in our community who are most vulnerable.”

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a three-case decrease in active cases on Monday. There are currently 71 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,131 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,539 total cases, including 349 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,307 total cases and currently has 241 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 302 total cases and has 100 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 65 active cases and has had 183 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 156 total cases, including 20 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 93 total cases and has 29 active cases. Niederwald has had 36 total cases and has four active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,526 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 1,232 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,010 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Nine-hundred-ninety-nine residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Seven-hundred-seventy-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 495 are 60-69 years old, 336 are 9 years old or younger, 266 are 70-79 years old and 172 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,061 females and 3,751 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.7% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 28.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 25.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 27.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,258,214 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 22,627 fatalities and an estimated 1,038,806 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Monday. There are currently 8,790 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,178 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,101 among students and 77 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 125 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among faculty and staff and six among students.