Hays County tallies 37 COVID-19 recoveries, 13 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 37 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 13 new lab-confirmed cases and three hospitalizations on Friday.

There are currently 323 active coronavirus cases — 24 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 6,132 total cases in Hays County. The local health department also reported that there have been 393 active cases over the last 21 days — a three-case increase since Thursday. The county stated that there have been 743 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently 11 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 387 total hospitalizations with the three newly reported hospitalizations Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 87 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

Hays County has now had 5,722 residents recover from the disease as of Friday.

The local health department has received 35,576 negative tests and there have been 41,708 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a 12-case decrease in active cases reported Friday. There are currently 78 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 2,962

Kyle has tallied 1,853 total cases, including 115 active cases. Buda has recorded 864 total cases and currently has 87 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 123 total cases and has 18 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 114 total cases, including 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 83 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 48 total cases and has five active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 22 total cases and one active case. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 10 total cases.

Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had two total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,238 total cases tallied as of Friday.

According to the local health department, 984 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-thirty-one people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-eleven residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-sixty-seven county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 361 are 60-69 years old, 210 are 70-79 years old, 212 are 9 years old or younger and 118 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,192 females and 2,940 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 32.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 22.5% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 63.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.9% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 893,451 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 17,819 fatalities and an estimated 776,580 recoveries from the disease. There are currently 5,627 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 784 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 736 among students and 48 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 28 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting three total onsite cases among students and two staff members.

