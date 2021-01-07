Hays County tallies 44 new COVID-19 cases, 4 hospitalizations Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 44 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, four hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Thursday.

There are currently 1,698 active COVID-19 cases — a 44-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 11,335 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in the county on March 14. There have been 2,336 active cases over the last 21 days — a 185-case decrease since Wednesday. The county stated that there have been 1,382 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 7, 2021.

There are currently 39 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 585 total hospitalizations as of Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 9,500 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Thursday.

The local health department has received 79,357 negative tests and there have been 90,692 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 15 new cases Thursday. There are currently 580 active cases — 15 more than Wednesday — and there have been 4,494 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,498 total cases, including 478 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,926 total cases and currently has 368 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 473 total cases and has 90 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 55 active cases and has had 288 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 359 total cases, including 75 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 140 total cases and has 27 active cases. Niederwald has had 60 total cases and has 13 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 30 cases and seven currently active cases. Uhland has had 26 total cases and currently has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 17 total cases. Maxwell has had 15 total cases and has two active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has one active case and has had three total. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,522 total cases tallied as of Thursday.

According to the local health department, 1,800 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,506 people are 40-49 years old and 1,506 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,117 are between 50-59 years old.

Seven-hundred-ten county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 614 are 9 years old or younger, 364 are 70-79 years old and 215 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 5,980 females and 5,355 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 21.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black, 0.7% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian,

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,666,487 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 28,938 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 13,784 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,351 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,232 among students and 119 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 40 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

Following San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s holiday break, the district is reporting 19 active COVID-19 cases — all among staff. None of the cases are considered onsite cases.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 vaccine availability

According to a map provided by the DSHS, there are four providers in San Marcos who currently have received vaccine doses: HEB Pharmacy 455 (200 W. Hopkins St.); HEB Pharmacy 243 (641 E. Hopkins St.); Premier ER San Marcos (1509 N. Interstate 35); and San Marcos Family Medicine (2406 Hunter Road). According to the state, only groups 1A — frontline health care workers and residents of a long-term care facility — and 1B, which consists of those who are 65 years and older and people 16 years and older who have a chronic medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Before visiting a hospital or clinic for a vaccine call ahead or visit their website.