Hays County tallies 82 COVID-19 recoveries, 10 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported an additional 82 recoveries from COVID-19, 10 new lab-confirmed tests and one hospitalization on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,456 active coronavirus cases — 73 fewer than Monday — and there have been 5,926 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14. The county also reported that there have been 445 active cases over the last 21 days.

There are currently nine county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 344 total hospitalizations with the additional hospitalization reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

With the 82 newly reported recoveries, 4,415 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

The county has recorded 55 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 26,716 negative tests and there have been 32,642 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 423 active cases — 38 less than Monday — and has had 3,001 total cases as of Tuesday.

Kyle now has 672 active cases and has had 1,763 total. Buda has recorded 783 total cases and currently has 244 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 98 total cases, including 17 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 97 total cases and has 49 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 62 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 39 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 32 total cases and there is one active case. Uhland has had 20 total cases and has seven active cases. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has five active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,243 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

Nine-hundred-fifty-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-ninety-two people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-sixty-four residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-thirty-nine county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 337 are 60-69 years old, 198 are 70-79 years old, 197 are 9 years old or younger and 104 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,097 females and 2,829 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.7% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.7% are unknown or not specified, 2.2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that there have now been 739,222 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 15,533 fatalities and there are 3,201 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 657,407 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 635 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 594 among students and 41 among faculty and staff — as of press time Tuesday

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD plans to bring some students back to in-person learning on Oct. 5, the district is reporting one total active case among staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.