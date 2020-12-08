Hughson, Gleason win runoff election

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson was reelected Tuesday after staving off challenger Juan Miguel Arredondo in a runoff election, while Mark Gleason was voted to a one-year term to city council place 5 in a race against Omar Baca.

Hughson, who was first voted as mayor in 2018, had received 2,411 votes (65.95%) to Arredondo’s 1,245 (34.05%).

Hughson and Arredondo advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after they received the most votes in a five-candidate race on Nov. 3. Hughson received 8,902 votes to Arredondo’s 6,502 votes during the general election. Despite Hughson’s advantage over Arredondo, she only received 44.75% of the vote — short of the necessary 50% to win the race. Michael Sean Hathaway II, Justin Harris and Randy Dethrow finished behind the top two with each receiving less than 10% of the vote.

With Tuesday’s result, Hughson will begin her second term as San Marcos Mayor. Prior to becoming mayor, Hughson served on the city council multiple times. She was elected to the council’s place 4 seat on Nov. 4, 2014 and was re-elected for an additional 3-year term on Nov. 7, 2017. She also served on the council from May 1996 to May 2002.

Hughson, a long-time San Marcos resident and then-Southwest Texas University graduate, has served as the chair of the Capital Area Council of Governments executive committee and the Capital Area Emergency Communications District board of managers. She’s also served as the vice chair of the Alliance Regional Water Authority and is a member of the Hays Central Appraisal District and the Greater San Marcos Partnership.

In the council place 5 race, Gleason earned 2,031 votes (56.01%), while Baca tallied 1,595 (43.99%).

Gleason and Baca advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after earning the most votes in a three-candidate race on Nov. 3. During the Nov. 3 election, the contest between Gleason, Baca and Zach Sambrano remained tight throughout the night with the candidates all receiving at least 30% of the vote.

Gleason received 6,674 votes — 35.36%. Baca narrowly edged out Sambrano by 101 votes for second. Baca garnered 6,150 votes, while Sambrano received 6,049.

Following Tuesday’s result, Gleason will serve as place 5 city councilmember for one year after the seat was vacated by Joca Marquez. Gleason previously served as the chair of the San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission.