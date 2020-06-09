Multiple San Marcos businesses close amid growing coronavirus cases, employees testing positive

A slew of San Marcos businesses have recently announced COVID-19-related closures as the number of cases continues to grow in the city and county.

Grins Restaurant, Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi, Crafthouse Kitchen & Tap, Mochas and Javas’ Wonder World Drive location, The Marc and Pure Barre were among several businesses that announced that they would temporarily close.

San Marcos currently has 60 active cases, while the county has 210 active cases. Over the last eight days, there have been 112 new cases in Hays County.

Grins, located at 802 N. LBJ Dr., cited the rising number of cases in San Marcos as its reason for closing for the next two weeks.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi — located 210 Springtown Way — stated that one of its employees tested positive for the virus. The restaurant stated on Twitter that the employee had no symptoms while at work but later developed them while away from Kobe. The employee last worked there on June 4. Kobe stated that it would be suspending all its operations until Friday while it works to clean and sanitize the restaurant. It plans to reopen for to-go orders only.

Crafthouse Kitchen & Tap, which is located near the Square at 242 N. LBJ Dr., announced on Facebook that it would close on Tuesday and Wednesday in order for its employees to be tested for the coronavirus and to have the restaurant professionally cleaned. Crafthouse stated in a social media post that it would reopen on Thursday.

Mochas and Javas’ location at 102 Wonder World Dr. temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The coffee shop stated in a social media post that the employee displayed no symptoms when they were last on the job on June 3. Mochas and Javas said it would close until Friday in order to sanitize and ensure adequate staffing while employees from the Wonder World Drive location are in self-isolation and monitoring possible symptoms. Mochas and Javas’ location at 700 N. LBJ Dr. remains open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Marc, a Square staple located at 120 E. San Antonio St., stated that it would be closed Tuesday night to allow its employees to get tested for COVID-19. “During this time, deep-cleaning services will occur throughout the venue,” The Marc said in a Facebook post. “This is all in addition to our long list of safety measures we utilize daily to ensure a healthy environment.”

Pure Barre, a gym located at 200 Springtown Way, announced Tuesday that it made the decision to close on Monday as virus cases increase in San Marcos. Pure Barre was later informed that one of its desk employees tested positive for COVID-19. The gym stated that the employee last worked on June 2, was asymptomatic and was wearing a mask during her shift. “During our closure we will be having a professional (Centers for Disease Control) approved deep cleaning as well as getting new equipment for the studio,” Pure Barre said in a social media post.

Louie’s Beer Garden, located at 119 E. Hutchison St., reopened Tuesday after it had employees test positive for the coronavirus. The bar stated that it closed on Sunday and had its location professionally cleaned and sanitized. Louie’s added that the employees who tested positive are not allowed to work until they have self-quarantined and no longer show symptoms.

Texas State Tubes, which is located along the San Marcos River at 2024 N. Old Bastrop Highway, stated Tuesday that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The tubing establishment said in a Facebook post that it would be closed for 48 hours to have its employees tested and its facility cleaned.

Stellar Coffee Co., located 232 N. LBJ Dr. Suite 100, announced Tuesday that it would also close until Sunday. Stellar Cofee Co. stated that its two employees will be tested and that "they have not shown any symptoms and we do not expect them to test positive. The coffee shop said on Facebook that it would also deep clean its establishment.