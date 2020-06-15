Police make arrest in SWAT incident at Uptown Square

A man was arrested Sunday after a SWAT incident at Uptown Square apartments.

The San Marcos Police Department arrested Juan Lazcano, 25, who was previously taken into custody on Thursday for assault, resisting arrest and interfering with emergency call at an apartment at Uptown Square, located at 1354 Thorpe Lane. Officials said an emergency protective order was filed against Lazcano. The victim in the incident lived in the location, while Lazcano did not.

Police said officers were dispatched to the same apartment at Uptown Square on Sunday at approximately 11:06 p.m. for a verbal disturbance call.

Officials said when officers arrived at the apartment they heard an ongoing verbal disturbance between a male and female. When officers knocked on the door, the argument stopped and someone locked the door, police said. An officer attempted to call and sent text messages to both Lazcano and the female resident’s phone with no contact.

Police said SWAT was called to the scene because it was believed that Lazcano was inside the apartment with the previous assault victim.

Officials said multiple investigative approaches were taken in an attempt to verify the female’s welfare. SWAT then made a forced entry into the apartment “after exhausting all other lesser uses of force and believing the female was still in danger.”

Officers located both Lazcano and the female in the apartment. Lazcano was arrested for violation of protective order and interfering with public duties. The female victim was unharmed.

Lazcano was taken to the Hays County Jail where he was released on two separate $10,000 surety bonds.

