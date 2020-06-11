San Antonio man dies in auto collision on I-35

A San Antonio man died in a traffic accident Tuesday night on South Interstate 35 near exit 207 in San Marcos.

The driver of a Dodge pickup, later identified as Breene Galen Greer, 70, was killed after the vehicle collided into the back of a semi-trailer.

The San Marcos police and fire departments, as well as Hays County EMS, responded to the incident at approximately 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say witnesses reported that the Dodge switched lanes to avoid another vehicle when it hit the back of the semi-trailer. The accident occurred on I-35 near scheduled road construction, which required traffic to slow and merge into the left lane after the right and center lanes were closed.

Greer was pronounced dead by Justice of The Peace Jo Ann Prado. Next of kin has been notified.

Officials said the road was shut down for approximately 2.5 hours to conduct an investigation into the incident, and driver safety.

This is the eighth traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.