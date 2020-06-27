San Marcos sees third COVID-19-related fatality; County reports 54 new cases

Editor’s note: The Hays County Local Health Department did not release a full report Saturday. Up-to-date information on cases per city and demographics are not available at this time.

Hays County reported its sixth COVID-19-related fatality, 54 new cases and one additional hospitalization on Saturday.

The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the person who died was a San Marcos resident in her 70s.

There are currently 2,045 active cases and there have been 2,469 total cases since the first virus diagnosis within the county on March 14.

With the additional hospitalization, there are now 21 county residents currently hospitalized by the disease. There have been 63 total hospitalizations.

The local health department has received 6,732 negative tests and is awaiting results of 69 tests.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,747 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the DSHS, 143,371 Texans have been diagnosed with the disease and there have been 2,366 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 78,248 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.