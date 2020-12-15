Six Hays County residents die of COVID-19; County reports 275 recoveries Tuesday

Six Hays County residents died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

Three of the residents who died were Kyle women — two in their 90s and one in her 60s. Three of the residents who died were San Marcos men — one in his 40s, one in his 60s and one in his 90s. There have now been 116 coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said residents should remember that “we are still in a global pandemic.”

“This virus is actively spreading in our communities,” Schneider said. “By taking safety measures seriously we can slow it down but it will take all of us working together.”

The local health department also tallied 275 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 27 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,025 active coronavirus cases — a 254-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 8,340 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,361 active cases over the last 21 days — a 55-case decrease since Monday. The county stated that there have been 997 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 15.

There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 465 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County reported additional recoveries from the disease on Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 9. There have been 7,202 COVID-19 recoveries.

The local health department has received 60,630 negative tests and there have been 68,970 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos saw a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There are currently 233 active cases — seven fewer than Monday — and there have been 3,307 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,710 total cases, including 352 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,407 total cases and currently has 229 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 331 total cases and has 85 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 64 active cases and has had 207 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 167 total cases, including 28 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 99 total cases and has 21 active cases. Niederwald has had 41 total cases and has six active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 11 total cases, including two active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,679 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 1,312 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,082 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,073 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Eight-hundred-twenty-nine county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 523 are 60-69 years old, 381 are 9 years old or younger, 278 are 70-79 years old and 183 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,335 females and 3,978 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 30.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 23.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.8% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,352,489 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 24,142 fatalities and an estimated 1,203,396 recoveries from the disease as of Tuesday. There are currently 9,472 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,282 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,191 among students and 91 among faculty and staff — as of publication on Tuesday. There are currently 98 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 14 active COVID-19 cases — seven among faculty and staff and seven among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

Schneider said that Hays County residents can protect each other, especially the most vulnerable in the community, by wearing masks, staying home as much as possible and staying away from large gatherings.

“It may mean a smaller Christmas celebration and staying home,” Schneider said. “But I believe that is better than spending time in the hospital in the new year.”