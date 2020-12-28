SMPD makes Christmas Eve aggravated assault arrest following stabbing incident

A San Marcos man was arrested after he stabbed a man near a homeless camp under the State Highway 80 bridge on Christmas Eve.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to 1200 Highway 80 for a call to assist EMS at approximately 6:31 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police said officers found a 41-year-old male bleeding profusely from a chest wound upon arrival at the scene.

SMPD stated that the victim said he was stabbed by Richard Allen Davis, 51, near a homeless camp under the Highway 80 bridge. Officers found that the victim was removing trespassing signs in the homeless camp and was approached by Davis who had a fixed blade knife in hand, police said, adding that Davis stabbed the victim one time in the chest after an argument.

Police said officers located Davis and he denied participation in the assault. But an SMPD K9 officer found a fixed blade knife in the area where Davis was last seen, officials said.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Hays County Jail where he currently remains on $10,000 bond.

Officials said the stabbing victim was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle where he underwent surgery. Police added that his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

