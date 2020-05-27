Third fatality reported following rollover accident

A third fatality stemming from a rollover accident that occurred Saturday in San Marcos, where nine of the 10 occupants in an SUV were ejected from the vehicle, was reported Wednesday.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office said that a 7-year-old who was receiving care at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin died from injuries sustained in Saturday’s accident.

Two other children were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, where they are currently hospitalized. Officials said both children are currently in stable condition.

The San Marcos Police Department said officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident at 200 North I-35 at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, where nine of 10 people riding in a 2002 Ford Explorer were ejected. Officials say witnesses saw the Explorer leave I-35 and flip multiple times, which caused the SUV to land on the east access road.

Five adults and five children, all of San Antonio, were in the vehicle. Officials said they were traveling to Austin for a family gathering. Tamera Tychlle Gordley, who was driving the SUV, is suspected to be the only occupant to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, SMPD said.

Speed and a blown tire are expected to be a factor in the crash, police said following an initial investigation conducted by the San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team. Officials said following the initial investigation that it’s been determined that the vehicle was only suited for five passengers.

Destiney Bridges, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno. Officials said three of the five children — ages 7, 8 and 9 — were transported by medics to Dell Children’s Hospital . Two other children — ages 8 and 10 — didn’t require hospital care and were released to relatives, police said.

SMPD stated that all of the adults in the vehicle were transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle with multiple injuries. Sean Thompson 31, was later pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Beth Smith. The other two adults were identified as Dorothy Stinson and Eric Cooper



Next of kin have been notified. There have now been six traffic fatalities in San Marcos this year.