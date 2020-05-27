Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The San Marcos Police Department along with multiple police agencies responded to an apartment shooting at Sadler House Apartments on Wednesday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

UPDATE: SMPD gives all clear at scene of apartment shooting

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 7:17pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department along with multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident near the 1200 block of Sadler Drive.

SMPD asked that all residents seek shelter Wednesday afternoon but have since been given an all clear. 

“Residents are now free to leave their homes,” SMPD said in a social media post. “Officers responded to a shooting incident at the Sadler House Apartments this evening, and have just given the all-clear. Please avoid the crime scene as it is an active investigation. Sadler Drive is closed to traffic for now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

