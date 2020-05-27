UPDATE: SMPD gives all clear at scene of apartment shooting

The San Marcos Police Department along with multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident near the 1200 block of Sadler Drive.

SMPD asked that all residents seek shelter Wednesday afternoon but have since been given an all clear.

“Residents are now free to leave their homes,” SMPD said in a social media post. “Officers responded to a shooting incident at the Sadler House Apartments this evening, and have just given the all-clear. Please avoid the crime scene as it is an active investigation. Sadler Drive is closed to traffic for now.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.