2 arrested after firing weapon near the Square early Sunday morning

Two men were arrested outside of a San Marcos Whataburger after police saw them fire gunshots near the Square early Sunday morning.

Officials said San Marcos Police Department downtown and patrol officers heard gunshots near the 100 block of West San Antonio Street following bars closing early Sunday morning. Officers observed a passenger of a vehicle fire additional rounds, police said.

Officers on foot proceeded to communicate with patrol officers who then pursued the vehicle until it stopped in the parking lot of the Whataburger near the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 123.

SMPD said the driver and passenger of the vehicle were detained without incident and SWAT was called to determine whether a third armed suspect was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle. Police stated that the backseat was found empty.

Officials said a discharged firearm was obtained from the vehicle. The driver, Myles Byrd, 22, and Chianti Dean, 23, were both arrested on charges of deadly conduct and tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

Both were booked into the Hays County Jail and released on bond on Sunday.