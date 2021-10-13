2 San Marcans die of COVID-19; County reports 23 new cases Wednesday

Two San Marcos residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

A woman in her 60s and a man in his 50s were among the two San Marcans who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 384 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also tallied 23 new lab-confirmed cases, five additional recoveries, three hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Wednesday.

The county considers 757 cases active — 16 more than Tuesday — and there have been 29,160 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,207 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,258 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 13, 2021.

Twenty-four county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 23 who are unvaccinated and one who is fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 23 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, nine are in the ICU and on a ventilator, eight are non-ICU patients and six are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, the lone resident who is hospitalized and fully vaccinated is currently in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,324 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The local health department has tallied 28,019 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the five recoveries reported Wednesday.

The local health department has received 264,105 negative tests and there have been 293,265 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Wednesday’s report was approximately 2.92%.

San Marcos recorded five new cases on Wednesday. The city currently has 150 active cases — four more than Tuesday — and there have been 9,762 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,458 total cases, including 251 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,264 total cases and currently has 164 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,393 total cases and has 26 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,563 total cases, including 95 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 829 total cases and has 33 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 461 total cases with 24 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 139 total cases, including four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases with one active case. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with six currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,389 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 84 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,972 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 199 cases considered active; 4,543 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 99 with active cases; 3,942 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 99 cases considered active; 2,742 are between 50-59 years old, including 80 active cases; 2,508 are 9 years old or younger with 122 cases considered active; and 1,762 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 44 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-forty-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 25 active cases; and 454 are 80 and older with five cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 15,178 females and 13,982 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 398 active cases among females in the county and there are 359 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 7,135 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 3,451,139 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 67,012 fatalities as of Wednesday There are currently 6,084 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,690 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,567 among students and 123 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 63 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 11 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.



VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 125,115 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 63.83% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 144,992 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.98% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 7,901 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.