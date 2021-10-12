3 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 174 new cases recorded Tuesday

Three Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

A Kyle woman in her 80s; a Kyle man in his 50s; and a Wimberley woman in her 40s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 382 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also tallied 257 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, 174 new lab-confirmed cases, 11 hospital discharges and nine hospitalizations on Tuesday, which included information between Oct. 9-12.

The county considers 741 cases active — 86 fewer than Friday — and there have been 29,173 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,312 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,246 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 11, 2021.

Twenty six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 25 who are unvaccinated and one who is fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 25 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 10 are non-ICU patients, nine are in the ICU and on a ventilator and six are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, the lone resident who is hospitalized and fully vaccinated is currently in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,323 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

The local health department has tallied 29,137 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 257 recoveries reported Tuesday.

The local health department has received 263,340 negative tests and there have been 292,477 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for Tuesday’s report was approximately 8.49%.

San Marcos recorded 30 new cases between Saturday and Tuesday. The city currently has 146 active cases — 33 fewer than Friday — and there have been 9,757 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,449 total cases, including 245 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,262 total cases and currently has 164 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,392 total cases and has 25 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,560 total cases, including 92 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 827 total cases and has 31 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 460 total cases with 23 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 139 total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases with one active case. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with six currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,385 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 81 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,967 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 195 cases considered active; 4,539 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 95 with active cases; 3,939 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 96 cases considered active; 2,741 are between 50-59 years old, including 81 active cases; 2,506 are 9 years old or younger with 121 cases considered active; and 1,759 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 41 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-forty-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 25 active cases; and 453 are 80 and older with six cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 15,165 females and 13,972 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 390 active cases among females in the county and there are 351 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 7,295 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,444,234 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 66,700 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 6,197 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,684 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,561 among students and 123 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 61 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 11 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 125,955 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 63.75% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 144,835 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.9% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 7,901 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.