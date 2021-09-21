4 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 73 new cases recorded Tuesday

Four Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

A San Marcos woman in her 90s; a Wimberley man in his 60s; a Kyle man in his 60s; and a Kyle man in his 40s were among those who died of the coronavirus. Hays County has recorded 353 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also reported 75 additional recoveries, 73 new lab-confirmed cases, six hospital discharges and five hospitalizations on Tuesday.



The county considers 1,952 cases active — six fewer than Monday — and there have been 27,892 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,574 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,096 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 21, 2021.

Forty-eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 39 who are unvaccinated and nine who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 39 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 18 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 13 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and eight are non-ICU patients. Additionally, eight of the nine residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while one is currently in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,270 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

There have been 25,587 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 75 recoveries tallied Tuesday.

The local health department has received 247,212 negative tests and there have been 275,104 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Tuesday’s report was approximately 6.22%.

San Marcos recorded 23 new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 603 active cases — 18 more than Monday — and there have been 9,527 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,010 total cases, including 633 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,005 total cases and currently has 331 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,346 total cases and has 73 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,405 total cases, including 167 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 775 total cases and has 60 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 423 total cases with 44 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 129 total cases, including nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 71 total cases, including 12 active cases. Uhland has had 52 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 44 total cases with 13 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,256 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 334 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,632 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 426 cases considered active; 4,393 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 303 with active cases; 3,762 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 258 cases considered active; 2,624 are between 50-59 years old, including 152 active cases; 2,298 are 9 years old or younger with 322 cases considered active; and 1,686 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 94 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-two Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 48 active cases; and 439 are 80 and older with 15 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,526 females and 13,366 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,022 active cases among females in the county and there are 930 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 10,534 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,294,624 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 61,178 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 11,658 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 15.38%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,525 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,416 among students and 109 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 213 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 66 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 58 among 8,000 SMCISD students and eight among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 121,255 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 61.87% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 142,200 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.56% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic is offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

