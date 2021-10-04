5 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 166 new cases Monday

Five Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

A San Marcos woman in her 70s; a Wimberley woman in her 70s; a San Marcos man in his 60s; a San Marcos man in his 50s; and a Kyle woman in her 20s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 372 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also recorded 241 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, 166 new lab-confirmed cases, 14 hospitalizations and 11 hospital discharges on Monday, which included information reported over the weekend.

The county considers 988 cases active — 80 fewer than Friday — and there have been 28,766 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,889 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,189 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 4, 2021.

Thirty-nine county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 31 who are unvaccinated and eight who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 31 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 11 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and seven are non-ICU patients. Additionally, six of the eight residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,307 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The local health department has tallied 27,406 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 241 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 258,101 negative tests and there have been 286,867 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday’s report was approximately 8.17%.

San Marcos recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 230 active cases — 56 less than Friday — and there have been 9,705 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,313 total cases, including 333 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,171 total cases and currently has 185 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,377 total cases and has 32 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,517 total cases, including 116 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 809 total cases and has 38 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 451 total cases with 31 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 136 total cases, including 10 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases, including seven active cases. Uhland has had 55 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 55 total cases with 11 currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,339 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 103 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,878 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 266 cases considered active; 4,501 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 133 with active cases; 3,892 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 141 cases considered active; 2,704 are between 50-59 years old, including 89 active cases; 2,437 are 9 years old or younger with 159 cases considered active; and 1,732 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 57 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-thirty-five Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 34 active cases; and 448 are 80 and older with six cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,968 females and 13,798 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 511 active cases among females in the county and there are 477 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 2,385 lab-confirmed cases Monday. There have now been 3,397,223 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 64,785 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 7,934 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 9.35%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,620 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,504 among students and 116 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 104 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 22 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — 18 among 8,000 SMCISD students and four among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 123,778 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 63.15% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 143,921 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.2% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 5,041 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.