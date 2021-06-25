Buda man dies of COVID-19; County tallies 37 new cases Friday

A Buda man in his 60s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Hays County has seen 260 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department tallied 37 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 30 additional recoveries, two hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from June 24-25.

The county considers 134 cases active — six more than Wednesday — and there have been 19,059 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 205 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,087 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 25, 2021.

Two county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 914 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,665 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 30 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 178,488 negative tests and there have been 197,547 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 13 cases due to out of county or duplicate count.

San Marcos currently has 20 active cases — nine fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 6,754 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,062 total cases, including 55 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,372 total cases and currently has 22 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,006 total cases and has 18 active cases. Wimberley has counted 763 total cases, including nine active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 560 total cases and has four active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases and four active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,376 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,956 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,885 are 30-39 years old; 2,584 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,887 are between 50-59 years old; 1,255 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,192 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-four residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,969 females and 9,090 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,541,586 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,163 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,483 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,880 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 270 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently four active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. 99,637 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, approximately 50.83% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 118,431 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 60.42% of the eligible population.