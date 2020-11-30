County reports 3 COVID-19 fatalities, 281 new cases over last 6 days

Three Kyle residents have died from COVID-19, marking the 100th, 101st and 102nd coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that the Kyle residents who died were a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

The local health department also reported 281 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 recoveries, eight hospitalizations and six discharges on Monday, which included information spanning from Nov. 25.

There are currently 772 active coronavirus cases — a 64-case increase since Nov. 24’s COVID-19 report — and there have been 7,378 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,071 active cases over the last 21 days — a 126-case increase since Nov. 24. The county reported that there have been 886 probable cases spanning from April through late November.

There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 434 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 6,504 residents recover from the disease as of Monday.

The local health department has received 51,690 negative tests and there have been 59,068 tests administered in Hays County.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris expressed his gratitude to those who continue to stay home unless necessary, wear masks and stay distanced in public and wash their hands frequently, as well as those who celebrated Thanksgiving virtually.

“While we are all a bit fatigued from COVID,” Harris said. “It’s critical that we continue to keep our community safe and slow the spread of the virus. We do these things for each other and those among us who are vulnerable.”

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, recorded an eight-case decrease in active cases Monday. There are currently 68 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,105 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,371 total cases, including 335 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,189 total cases and currently has 208 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 252 total cases and has 84 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 41 active cases and has had 146 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 139 total cases, including 11 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 78 total cases and has 16 active cases. Niederwald has had 34 total cases and has four active cases. Uhland four active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,455 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 1,159 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Nine-hundred-fifty people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Nine-hundred-fifteen residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range.

Seven-hundred-twenty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 462 are 60-69 years old, 253 are 70-79 years old, 298 are 9 years old or younger and 165 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,845 females and 3,533 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.68% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 26.86% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 27.46% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 67.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 29.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.3% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,168,111 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 21,379 fatalities and an estimated 962,639 recoveries from the disease as of Monday. There are currently 8,900 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,068 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,004 among students and 64 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 105 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting seven active COVID-19 cases — four among students and three among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.