DEVELOPING: San Marcos police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Sun, 11/28/2021 - 6:33pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Sunday, November 28, 2021

San Marcos Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday at a local apartment complex. 

A City of San Marcos spokesperson said police are interviewing witnesses at The Cottage at San Marcos — 1415 Craddock Avenue — and working to identify an alleged suspect in the homicide incident. 

The investigation into Sunday’s homicide is ongoing. There is no additional information available at this time, the city official said. 

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
 

