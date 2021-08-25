Dripping Springs man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child

A Dripping Springs man was recently arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Andrew Alan Brown, 35, was taken into custody by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation conducted.

Officials said HCSO received a report of continuous sexual abuse of a child — a first-degree felony offense — on Sunday. Detectives completed interviews and a victim identified Brown as the suspect in the case, HCSO said. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was arrested by Hays County Patrol Deputies without incident Sunday evening.

Brown was released Monday on a $50,000 bond set by Magistrate Daniel Burns.

Officials said HCSO’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office was not available for interviews at the time of publication.