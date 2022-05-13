ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power after 6 power generation facilities go offline

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to conserve energy this weekend after six power generation facilities tripped offline.

ERCOT said it is working with the power industry to ensure Texans have power as hot weather has created record demand across the state.

“At this time, all generation resources available are operating,” ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones said in a statement. “We’re asking all Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.”

ERCOT said 2,900 megawatts of electricity were lost when the six power generation facilities went offline.

High temperatures in San Marcos are expected in the low 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

