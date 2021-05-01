Halsey, Salmi unofficially elected to San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees

San Marcos Consolidated ISD Trustee Anne Halsey was reelected to her at-large position, and Mari Salmi was voted to the board of trustees during Saturday’s election.

Voters from Hays, Caldwell and Guadalupe counties visited the polls during eight days of early voting and on Election Day to vote for two at-large positions on the SMCISD Board of Trustees. Six candidates were vying for the positions on the board: Andrew Fay, Nicholas “Nico” Costilla, Sylvia DeLeon Muzzy, Roger E. Davis, Halsey and Salmi.

Halsey claimed a majority of votes with 1,102 — 30.67%. Salmi received the second most votes with 895 — 24.91%.

Muzzy earned 773 votes (21.52%), Fay amassed 449 votes (12.5%), Costilla tallied 319 votes (8.88%) and Davis received 54 votes (1.5%).

With Saturday’s result, Halsey and Salmi will be seated on the board for three-year terms both ending in May 2024.

Halsey was first elected to the board in May 2015. This will be her third term on the board.

This will mark Salmi's first term as an SMCISD trustee. She said she's honored to be elected to the board.

"I am grateful for everyone who supported me," Salmi said in a statement. "I appreciate all the candidates who took the time and effort to run in this election. I look forward to working to help every student be successful and have the support they need to live happier lives. It’s a great day to be a Rattler."

Halsey and Salmi will be sworn in during the next regular SMCISD board meeting on May 17.

This story has been updated since its first publication.