Hays County records 152 recoveries from COVID-19, 7 new cases Wednesday

For the third consecutive day, the Hays County Local Health Department reported more recoveries from COVID-19 than new cases.

Hays County reported 152 additional recoveries, seven new lab-confirmed cases, four hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Wednesday. The local health department, however, stated it did not receive case data from Curative testing sites on Wednesday. Any positive or negative cases reported from Curative on Wednesday will be recorded in Thursday’s report.

The county considers 1,129 cases active — 163 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 28,442 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,146 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,150 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 29, 2021.

Thirty-eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 31 who are unvaccinated and seven who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 35 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 17 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 11 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator and three are non-ICU patients. Additionally, five of the seven residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,294 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

There have been 26,947 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 152 recoveries tallied Wednesday.

Hays County has recorded 366 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 253,736 negative tests and there have been 281,958 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos tallied three new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 315 active cases — 58 less than Tuesday — and there have been 9,646 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,206 total cases, including 375 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,101 total cases and currently has 175 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,369 total cases and has 49 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,469 total cases, including 120 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 796 total cases and has 32 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 437 total cases with 26 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 135 total cases, including nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases. Maxwell has had 73 total cases, including 12 active cases. Uhland has had 53 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 52 total cases with 12 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,319 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 157 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,782 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 266 cases considered active; 4,452 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 161 with active cases; 3,845 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 146 cases considered active; 2,666 are between 50-59 years old, including 97 active cases; 2,392 are 9 years old or younger with 189 cases considered active; and 1,717 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 69 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-twenty-two Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 35 active cases; and 447 are 80 and older with nine cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,802 females and 13,640 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 594 active cases among females in the county and there are 535 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 9,168 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 3,368,887 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 63,626 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 9,323 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 11.091%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,595 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,480 among students and 115 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 109 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 66 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 58 among 8,000 SMCISD students and eight among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 122,872 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 62.69% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 143,231 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.08% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.