Hays County records 195 new COVID-19 cases, 195 recoveries on Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 195 new COVID-19 cases, 195 additional recoveries, six hospitalizations and five hospital discharges on Friday.

Hays County considers 2,184 cases active and there have been 24,868 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 3,342 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,754 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 27, 2021.

Forty-eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 37 who are unvaccinated and 11 who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 37 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 21 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, nine are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, seven are not in the ICU. Additionally, eight of the county residents hospitalized who are vaccinated are not in the ICU, while two are in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,154 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

There have been 22,377 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 195 recoveries tallied Friday.

Hays County has recorded 307 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The local health department has received 219,428 negative tests and there have been 244,296 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Friday's report was approximately 7%. Following its weekly audit, the county removed two cases for either out of county or duplicate records — both were also hospitalizations.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 94 new cases Friday. The city currently has 785 active cases — seven more than Thursday — and there have been 8,568 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,086 total cases, including 785 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,476 total cases and currently has 346 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,223 total cases and has 95 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,118 total cases, including 113 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 708 total cases and has 57 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 344 total cases with 41 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 118 total cases, including eight active cases. Mountain City has amassed 69 total cases with seven currently considered active. Maxwell has had 56 total cases with one active case. Uhland has had 42 total cases and has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 30 total cases with one currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases with one case considered active. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,716 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 499 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,939 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 429 cases considered active; 3,924 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 370 with active cases; 3,379 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 297 cases considered active; 2,400 are between 50-59 years old, including 171 active cases; 1,823 are 9 years old or younger with 218 cases considered active; and 1,543 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 143 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-thirty-six Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 39 active cases; and 408 are 80 and older with 18 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 12,938 females and 11,930 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,097 active cases among females in the county and there are 1,087 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 68.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.9% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 12,231 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 2,975,003 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 54,991 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 13,932 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 16.03%.

At Texas State University there have been 416 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 362 among students and 54 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 272 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 113,880 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 58.1% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 137,175 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 69.99% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.