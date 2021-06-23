Hays County records 27 recoveries from COVID-19, 13 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 27 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 13 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Wednesday, which included information from June 21-23.

The county considers 128 cases active — 14 fewer than Monday — and there have been 19,035 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 188 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,083 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 23, 2021.

Three county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 913 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,648 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 27 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has seen 259 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 177,549 negative tests and there have been 196,584 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded three new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 29 active cases — seven fewer than Monday — and there have been 6,756 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,054 total cases, including 52 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,369 total cases and currently has 21 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,004 total cases and has 17 active cases. Wimberley has counted 759 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has two active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,372 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,950 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,879 are 30-39 years old; 2,580 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,889 are between 50-59 years old; 1,255 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,188 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,961 females and 9,074 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,538,908 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,092 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,507 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,878 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 267 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently two active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. 98,785 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, approximately 50.4% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 117,883 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 60.14% of the eligible population.

