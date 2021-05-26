Hays County records 28 new COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 28 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28 additional recoveries, eight hospital discharges and four hospitalizations on Wednesday, which included information from May 25-26.

The county considers 263 cases active and there have been 18,856 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 387 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,050 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 26, 2021.

Fifteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 878 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,347 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 28 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

Hays County has recorded 246 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department has received 170,016 negative tests and there have been 188,872 tests administered in Hays County

San Marcos tallied eight new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 66 active cases — a four-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 6,718 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,999 total cases, including 76 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,332 total cases and currently has 31 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 953 total cases and has 56 active cases. Wimberley has counted 747 total cases, including 14 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has four active cases and has had 557 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 247 total cases and has nine active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases and currently has one active case. Maxwell has had 75 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases, including two active cases. Uhland has had 34 total cases with one case considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Creedmoor has recorded five total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,337 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,933 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,838 are 30-39 years old; 2,539 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,870 are between 50-59 years old; 1,247 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,177 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-seventy-nine residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 336 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,881 females and 8,975 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,513,424 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,259 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,962 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,867 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,605 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 12 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported one active COVID-19 case for the week of May 17 — one student.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problem

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 86,675 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 44.22% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 108,780 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 55.5%.

