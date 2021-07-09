Hays County records 47 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries Friday

Hays County’s active COVID-19 case count is on a slow trickle upward.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Friday alongside 37 recoveries, pushing its current active cases to 199 — 10 more than Wednesday. The county saw its lowest active count this year at 125 during its June 8-9 report.

The county has recorded 19,238 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 280 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,112 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 7, 2021.

The local health department also reported one additional hospitalization Friday. Eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 918 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,776 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 37 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has seen 263 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 182,642 negative tests and there have been 201,880 tests administered in Hays County. During its weekly audit, the county removed one case from its total case count due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos recorded 14 new cases between July 8-9. The city currently has 49 active cases — 11 more than Wednesday — and there have been 6,794 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,142 total cases, including 86 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,404 total cases and currently has 34 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,015 total cases and has nine active cases. Wimberley has counted 774 total cases, including 12 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 567 total cases and has seven active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases. Niederwald has had 100 total cases, including two active cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,417 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,987 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,916 are 30-39 years old; 2,604 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,906 are between 50-59 years old; 1,279 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,199 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-ninety residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,053 females and 9,185 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,557,663 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,455 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,888 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,895 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,615 among students and 280 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 15 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 103,549 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 52.83% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 121,180 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 61.83% of the eligible population.