Hays County records 73 new COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries Friday

Hays County recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases between July 10-16, raising its active case count to over 300 as of Friday.

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 73 new lab-confirmed cases, 29 additional recoveries, two hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Friday, which included information from July 15-16.

The county considers 342 active cases — 44 more than Wednesday. Hays County saw its lowest active count this year at 125 during its June 8-9 report. There have been 19,471 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 438 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,150 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 14, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 931 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

Hays County has seen 264 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

There have been 18,865 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 29 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 184,888 negative tests and there have been 204,359 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed six cases from its total county due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos recorded 21 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The city currently has 105 active cases — 17 more than Wednesday — and there have been 6,869 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,217 total cases, including 120 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,457 total cases and currently has 67 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,019 total cases and has eight active cases. Wimberley has counted 792 total cases, including 24 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 573 total cases and has 11 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 256 total cases. Niederwald has had 101 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 53 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 49 total cases with one currently considered active. Uhland has had 39 total cases and has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,466 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 3,024 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,957 are 30-39 years old; 2,641 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,926 are between 50-59 years old; 1,299 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,212 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Six-hundred-four Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 342 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,178 females and 9,293 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,571,693 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,610 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,653 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,913 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,624 among students and 289 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 25 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 104,939 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 53.54% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 122,415 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.47% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.