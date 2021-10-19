Hays County reports 30 recoveries from COVID-19, 29 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 30 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 29 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Tuesday.

The county considers 581 cases active — one fewer than Monday — and there have been 29,319 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 955 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,275 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 19, 2021.

Eighteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 14 who are unvaccinated and four who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 18 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, eight are in the ICU and on a ventilator, four are non-ICU patients and two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, two residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,330 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The county has tallied 28,352 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 30 recoveries reported Tuesday.

Hays County has tallied 386 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 267,630 negative tests and there have been 296,949 tests administered in the county.

San Marcos recorded six new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 121 active cases — 13 fewer than Monday — and there have been 9,777 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,527 total cases, including 205 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,316 total cases and currently has 142 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,397 total cases and has 22 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,577 total cases, including 59 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 831 total cases and has 20 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 463 total cases with 12 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 141 total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases with three active cases. Uhland has had 56 total cases with one considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,411 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 83 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,002 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 136 cases considered active; 4,565 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 71 with active cases; 3,970 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 75 cases considered active; 2,757 are between 50-59 years old, including 54 active cases; 2,533 are 9 years old or younger with 100 cases considered active; and 1,772 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 40 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-fifty-three Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 17 active cases; and 456 are 80 and older with five cases currently active.

There have been 15,251 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,068 among males in Hays County. There are currently 298 active cases among females in the county and 283 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 4,964 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,474,092 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 68,043 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 4,953 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,710 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,584 among students and 126 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 62 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 15 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 13 among 8,000 SMCISD students and two among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 125,787 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 64.18% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 145,440 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 74.2% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 9,323 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.