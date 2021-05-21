Hays County reports 51 recoveries from COVID-19, 41 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 51 recoveries from COVID-19, 41 new lab-confirmed cases, three hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday, which included information from May 20-21.

The county considers 255 cases active — 10 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 18,775 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 462 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,048 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 21, 2021.

Nine county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 863 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

The county has recorded 245 coronavirus-related deaths since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county's boundaries on March 14, 2020.

There have been 18,274 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 10 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 168,258 negative tests and there have been 187,033 tests administered in Hays County. During its weekly audit, the county removed 41 cases from its total count, which also included 16 hospitalizations.

San Marcos currently has 75 active cases — a 12-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 6,697 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,981 total cases, including 78 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,319 total cases and currently has 30 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 932 total cases and has 38 active cases. Wimberley has counted 744 total cases, including 11 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has six active cases and has had 567 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 244 total cases and has nine active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 75 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 47 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 34 total cases with one case considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Creedmoor has recorded five total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,320 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,916 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,833 are 30-39 years old; 2,529 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,857 are between 50-59 years old; 1,243 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,170 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-seventy-five residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 332 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,844 females and 8,931 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,505,622 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,094 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,028 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,862 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,600 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 20 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported two active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 10 — two among students.

COVID-19 vaccine signup

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 84,429 Hays County citizens have been fully vaccinated, approximately 43.07% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 106,462 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 54.31%.