Hays County Sheriff's Office arrests Austin woman for alleged trafficking of persons

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a complaint about possible illicit activity at the Riverbend Spa located at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned several workers were living in the shop performing sexual acts for money. On October 29th, 2020 a special investigative unit with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office along with the Anti- Trafficking Unit from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, and refugee advocates out of Austin executed a search warrant at the Riverbend Spa. The trafficked persons who were found at the spa were paired with the refugee advocates for assistance. A subsequent arrest warrant was issued for the trafficker, Selina Sun, 41 years of age, and a search warrant issued for her residence in Austin.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, the Sheriff’s Office executed the search and arrest warrant at Sun’s residence and took her into custody. She is currently in the Hays County jail on charges of Trafficking of Persons; a second-degree felony. A bond had not been set at the time of this release.

During the investigation, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office worked with multiple agencies that contributed to its success to include the Texas Attorney General’s Office, The Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler said he's "extremely proud of the deputies, detectives, and special units within the Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work." Cutler also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation between the citizens of Hays County, the Sheriff’s Office, and the assisting agencies for the work and dedication they show every day.

