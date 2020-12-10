Hays County tallies 103 new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 103 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, four hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Thursday.

There are currently 982 active coronavirus cases — a 103-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 8,049 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,188 active cases over the last 21 days — a 68-case increase since Wednesday. The county reported that there have been 958 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 10.

There are currently nine county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 453 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County did not report any additional recoveries from the disease on Thursday. There have been 6,960 COVID-19 recoveries.

The county has tallied 107 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The local health department has received 57,909 negative tests and there have been 65,958 tests administered in Hays County.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris said that although an increase in COVID-19 cases was expected after Thanksgiving, the virus is still spreading throughout the county.

“Even though we may be fatigued from coronavirus, we can’t let our guard down,” Harris said. “We need to continue doing everything we can to protect each other and slow the spread.”

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw a 50-case increase in active cases on Thursday. There are currently 150 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,220 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,614 total cases, including 356 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,346 total cases and currently has 238 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 314 total cases and has 99 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 76 active cases and has had 195 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 158 total cases, including 21 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 94 total cases and has 29 active cases. Niederwald has had 39 total cases and has six active cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 10 total cases, including two active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,583 total cases tallied as of Thursday.

According to the local health department, 1,272 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,039 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,034 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Eight-hundred county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 507 are 60-69 years old, 360 are 9 years old or younger, 276 are 70-79 years old and 178 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,195 females and 3,854 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 29.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 25% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.9% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,296,132 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 23,325 fatalities and an estimated 1,074,579 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 9,045 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,224 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,144 among students and 80 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 120 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 16 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among faculty and staff and six among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.