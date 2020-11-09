Hays County tallies 82 new COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 82 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 additional recoveries, five new hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Monday.

There are currently 405 active coronavirus cases — a 37-case increase since Friday — and there have been 6,431 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 537 active cases over the last 21 days — a 61-case increase since Friday. The county reported that there have been 785 probable cases spanning from April through October.

There are currently seven county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 396 total hospitalizations following the fluctuations between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 5,917 residents recover from the disease as of Monday.

There have been 91 coronavirus-related fatalities reported since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries.

The local health department has received 39,022 negative tests and there have been 45,435 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, saw an seven-case increase in active cases reported Monday. There are currently 73 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,023.

Kyle has tallied 1,941 total cases, including 145 active cases. Buda has recorded 935 total cases and currently has 105 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 151 total cases and has 37 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 123 total cases, including 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 97 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 56 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 23 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has had 11 total cases and has one active case. Maxwell has had 10 total cases.

Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,301 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 1,020 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Seven-hundred-seventy-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Seven-hundred-sixty-eight residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Six-hundred-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 386 are 60-69 years old, 216 are 70-79 years old, 225 are 9 years old or younger and 123 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,336 females and 3,077 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 23.4% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 63.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 33.2% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 963,019 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 18,769 fatalities and an estimated 820,156 recoveries from the disease as of Monday. There are currently 6,103 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 854 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 803 among students and 51 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 73 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 50% capacity on Oct. 5, the district is reporting nine total onsite COVID-19 cases — five among students and four among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.