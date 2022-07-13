Kyle man arrested for capital murder after shooting 2 people

A Kyle man was arrested after he called the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and said he shot two people at a Kyle residence.

HCSO said deputies then responded to the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle where they found two dead males who had been shot. Noe Raymundo Ibarra, 30, was arrested by deputies after he was identified as the shooter.

Officials said detectives are currently interviewing multiple people. HCSO did not identify the victims as it’s currently working on notifying next of kin.

Ibarra was transported the the Hays County Jail where he’s being charged with one count of capital murder, a first-degree felony.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ben Giesleman with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

