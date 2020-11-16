Kyle man dies from COVID-19; County tallies 104 new cases

A Kyle man in his 60s has died from COVID-19, marking the 92nd coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 104 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 additional recoveries, five hospital discharges and two new hospitalizations on Monday, which included information reported over the weekend.

“COVID is still very prominent in our community,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “With the upcoming holidays, we need everyone to take every precaution they can to slow the spread. Remember, we do this for the most vulnerable among us to protect them.”

There are currently 602 active coronavirus cases — a 91-case increase since Friday — and there have been 6,720 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14. The local health department also reported that there have been 726 active cases over the last 21 days — an 85-case increase since Friday. The county reported that there have been 809 probable cases spanning from April through early November.

There are currently six county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 403 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has now had 6,026 residents recover from the disease as of Monday.

The local health department has received 42,986 negative tests and there have been 49,706 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos, which has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county, recorded a seven-case increase in active cases Monday. There are currently 94 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,051.

Kyle has tallied 2,090 total cases, including 237 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,013 total cases and currently has 157 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 172 total cases and has 50 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 128 total cases, including 14 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 25 active cases and has had 110 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 64 total cases and has 17 active cases. Niederwald has had 31 total cases and has one active case. Uhland has had 23 total cases and one active case. Mountain City has had 15 total cases and has four active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had eight total cases. Bear Creek has one active case and has had three total cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases and has one active case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,339 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 1,065 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Eight-hundred-thirty-three people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Eight-hundred-twenty-six residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range.

Six-hundred-thirty-seven county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 412 are 60-69 years old, 226 are 70-79 years old, 248 are 9 years old or younger and 134 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,500 females and 3,220 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 45.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 30% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 24.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 65% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 32% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.6% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there have now been 1,027,889 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 19,579 fatalities and an estimated 875,521 recoveries from the disease as of Monday. There are currently 7,468 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 943 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 885 among students and 58 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 146 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

As San Marcos Consolidated ISD brought back students at roughly 55% capacity in November, the district is reporting 11 active COVID-19 cases — nine among faculty and staff and four among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.