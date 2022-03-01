Kyle police arrest elementary teacher for indecency with child

A Hays CISD teacher was arrested on two counts of indecency with a child on Tuesday.

Kyle police arrested Andrew Palmore, 49, of Kyle, after an investigation conducted into his actions. Palmore, a second grade teacher at Blanco Vista Elementary School, was also charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student — a second-degree felony.

“We know these incidents are extremely unsettling for our community, but we are working together during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said in a statement.

City of Kyle officials stated that the Kyle Police Department first notified Hays CISD of the investigation into Palmore on Feb. 1, 2022. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and his access to Hays CISD campuses and students was removed. Officials added that Hays CISD reported the case to the State Board of Educator Certification, which oversees educator licensing in Texas.

Officials said Palmore was first employed by the school district as a substitute teacher at Blanco Vista, Science Hall Elementary Schools, and Simon Middle School during the 2012 school year. He was later hired full time by Hays CISD in August 2014 at Blanco Vista Elementary in San Marcos, where he worked as a fifth, fourth, and second grade teacher.

Police stated that the alleged offenses Palmore committed and has been charged for did not occur on school property or during school hours.

Officials said Hays CISD employees, regardless of position in the district, must all pass a national, fingerprint-based criminal background check. Additionally, Hays CISD is notified of all new criminal background activity of employees through active monitoring, which allows the school district to be notified of any additional arrests after their background check is completed.

KPD’s Victim Services Unit is providing assistance to victims and their families, officials said.

Police ask that all residents, parents or guardians that may have any information contact Detective Carrasco with the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, to remain anonymous, submit the information online at www.p3tips.com.

Palmore is currently being held at the Hays County Jail.