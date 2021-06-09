Kyle woman dies of COVID-19; County reports 27 new cases Wednesday

A Kyle woman in her 80s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

Hays County has now recorded 254 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department reported 27 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 additional recoveries, one hospitalization and one hospital discharge on Wednesday, which included information from June 8-9.

The county considers 125 cases active — one fewer than Monday — and there have been 18,938 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 247 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,061 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 9, 2021.

Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 901 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,559 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 27 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 173,381 negative tests and there have been 192,319 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos currently has 35 active cases — a three-case increase since Monday — and there have been 6,734 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,019 total cases, including 20 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,353 total cases and currently has 21 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 987 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has counted 754 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 555 total cases and has one active case. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has four active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases with three cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,356 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,939 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,858 are 30-39 years old; 2,552 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,880 are between 50-59 years old; 1,248 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,184 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,916 females and 9,022 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,531,691 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,733 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,607 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,874 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 264 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently six active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 91,748 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 46.81% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 113,385 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 57.85%.

