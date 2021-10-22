Man arrested in Martindale shooting

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Duane Turner, 65, for the murder of Adil Dghoughi.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released limited information regarding a shooting that occurred on Oct. 11. Officials said deputies responded to the 100 block of Tina's Trail in Martindale for a report of a shooting where they found one man who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, CCSO added.

Officials said the shooting occurred after the homeowner confronted a vehicle parked outside the residence. Neither the shooter or the victim were immediately identified.

Dghougi later died from the gunshot wound. On Friday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office identified Turner as the shooter.

CCSO said multiple interviews and search warrants were executed during the course of the investigation. Detectives later reached out to Turner's attorney that were advised that he would turn himself in. He was taken into custody on Friday.

CCSO said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is available.