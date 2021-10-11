Pedestrian killed in Saturday night accident in San Marcos

A 62-year-old woman was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident Saturday night in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to a major accident at approximately 9:49 p.m. near Hunter Road and Quarry Springs Road. Police said a driver came across a pedestrian in a roadway near a Poco Loco convenience store and Sienna Pointe Apartments. The driver made an effort to avoid the pedestrian — later identified as Lori McNabb, 62 — but the vehicle struck her, officials said.

First responders provided medical aid at the scene. McNabb was transported to a local hospital but she died from injuries sustained from the accident, officials said.

Police closed Hunter Road during the investigation, which determined that the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver was released from the scene.

